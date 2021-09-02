In the late 1960s, the Beatles spoofed the Beach Boys’ music with their parody entitled “Back in the USSR.” Now that the USSR, which President Reagans accurately branded as the “Evil Empire” rendered kaput, the song is an interesting historical musical artifact. There’s a distinctly Soviet feel in America today, though, because the Democrats’ approach to Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller is reminiscent of the way the Soviet Union used mental health as a tool to suppress dissidents.
By now many Americans—whether those in uniform, veterans, or non-military citizens—are all horrified at the colossal military blunder that the deeply flawed […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker