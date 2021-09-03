Looking like oversized versions of Tweedledum and Tweedledee, Generals Lloyd Austin and Mark Milley lumbered onto the stage for a press conference a couple of days after the U.S. military debacle brought the 20 years’ war in Afghanistan to an ignominious end.

In girth, they might be considered imposing figures. General Austin seems perpetually clothed in black, which has become the fashion statement for the Biden-Harris administration. General Mark “Thoroughly Unmodern” Milley all but bursts out of his old khaki-colored uniform, festooned with row upon row of military ribbons that add even more weight to his persona. Big bags under […]