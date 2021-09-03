President Biden Delivers Remarks on August Jobs Report President Joe Biden claimed on Friday that he does not believe that life begins at conception, despite repeatedly claiming the opposite in the past.
Biden made the comment when answering a question from a reporter about Texas’ new law that protects babies still in the womb, saying that he continued to be “a strong supporter of Roe v. Wade .”
“I respect people who think that — who don’t support Roe v. Wade ; I respect their views. I respect them — they — those who believe life begins at the moment of […]
