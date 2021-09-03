The web site domain hosting service GoDaddy has taken sides in the debate over the Texas abortion ban and apparently it has no problem with Texans killing its future customers.

Texas Right to Life has hosted a web site with GoDaddy called http://ProLifeWhistleblower.com that would help collect information about illegal abortions so abortionists and others responsible for killing unborn children can be held accountable. But GoDaddy sent the pro-life group a threatening communication telling it it would take down the web site and giving the organization just 24 hours to change locations. GoDaddy now says that the website has less […]