Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference on June 14, 2021, in Surfside, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images) Hours after the Supreme Court declined to block a disputed Texas abortion law, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled that he is open to similar pro-life legislation.

The governor discussed Texas’ Heartbeat Act on Thursday at a West Palm Beach news conference after the Supreme Court on Wednesday denied abortion providers’ requests to block the law, which bans abortion after six weeks.

The new law allows any person to sue doctors, abortion clinics or anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct […]