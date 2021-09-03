President Biden got lost in Louisiana as he took a tour of the hurricane-struck state. The Bidenesque episode occurred after delivering his remarks on Hurricane Ida’s extensive damage to the state
“Folks, Hurricane Ida is another reminder that we need to be prepared for the next hurricane,” Biden said. “And superstorms are going to come and they’re going to come more frequently and more ferociously.”
He also addressed that thousands of Louisianans were still without power.“You’ve got to be frustrated about the restoration of power,” he said, “and I understand.”What Biden didn’t understand, however, is where he was supposed to go […]
Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker