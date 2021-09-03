President Biden got lost in Louisiana as he took a tour of the hurricane-struck state. The Bidenesque episode occurred after delivering his remarks on Hurricane Ida’s extensive damage to the state

“Folks, Hurricane Ida is another reminder that we need to be prepared for the next hurricane,” Biden said. “And superstorms are going to come and they’re going to come more frequently and more ferociously.”

He also addressed that thousands of Louisianans were still without power.“You’ve got to be frustrated about the restoration of power,” he said, “and I understand.”What Biden didn’t understand, however, is where he was supposed to go […]