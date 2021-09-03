The school board of Florida’s Lake County, which voted for former President Trump by 20 percentage points in 2020, considered imposing a school mask mandate on Thursday in violation of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order.

The proposed mandate would require all students and staff to wear masks for 14 days at schools that have five percent or higher COVID-19 positivity rates, with parents given an opt-out option for their children, the Orlando Sentinel reported . The school board heard more than three hours of public comment on the issue, as 280 people either spoke or sent emails, with two-thirds in […]