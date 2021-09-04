Investigative reporters spend a great deal of time exposing malfeasance and violations of public trust. They alert the world to scandal and try to rouse the public.
But then there’s ProPublica, the investigative outfit bankrolled by allies of George Soros.
It’s got a doozy of a scandal to report and wants us all to be horrified. A breathless Twitter thread from ace investigative reporter Isaac Arnsdorf starts with this: BREAKING: We found 1000s of Trump supporters taking over local GOP positions — an unprecedented grassroots groundswell devoted to Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen & Republicans need to stop […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker