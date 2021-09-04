Investigative reporters spend a great deal of time exposing malfeasance and violations of public trust. They alert the world to scandal and try to rouse the public.

But then there’s ProPublica, the investigative outfit bankrolled by allies of George Soros.

It’s got a doozy of a scandal to report and wants us all to be horrified. A breathless Twitter thread from ace investigative reporter Isaac Arnsdorf starts with this: BREAKING: We found 1000s of Trump supporters taking over local GOP positions — an unprecedented grassroots groundswell devoted to Trump’s insistence that the 2020 election was stolen & Republicans need to stop […]