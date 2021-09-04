AP Photo/Evan Vucci The Biden administration’s latest act of cowardice in the face of Taliban terror is its assertion that Americans, special immigrant visa (SIV) holders, and Afghan allies left behind in Afghanistan will be led out of the “diplomatically,” not militarily. “A new chapter of America’s engagement with Afghanistan has begun,” intoned Secretary of State Anthony Blinken . “It’s one in which we will lead with our diplomacy. The military mission is over. A new diplomatic mission has begun.” In the face of a savage Taliban enemy intent on the murder of every American, the Biden administration is […]

Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker