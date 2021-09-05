AP Photo/Kathy Gannon Six planes filled with Americans and their Afghan allies are sitting on a runway at Mazar-i-Sharif airport in northern Afghanistan waiting for the Taliban to allow them to leave, says Rep. Michael McCaul, the top GOP member on the House Foreign Relations Committee.

The State Department gave the go-ahead for the flights but the Taliban are apparently negotiating for the planes’ release, according to McCaul. McCaul believes the Taliban wants “full recognition” from the United States.

There’s no confirmation from the White House or State Department on the Americans being held against their will, but is that really […]