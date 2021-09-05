A swing-district Pennsylvania Democrat collected tens of thousands of dollars in rental income through an unlicensed corporation, an apparent violation of local law.

Rep. Susan Wild collected up to $110,000 in rental income through Casa Stimus, a corporation that lost its LLC status in 2016, according to Washington, D.C., business records. The city revoked the LLC’s entity status just one year after Wild and her sister established the corporation, as it failed to file the “periodic reports” required by local law.

Under D.C. law , a revoked entity “shall be void and all powers conferred upon such entity are declared inoperative,” […]