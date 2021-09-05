Amell Lee-Lewis may have a disability, but it doesn’t define him — and it doesn’t hold him back. In November of 2016, Amell was born 15 weeks early , weighing just 2 lbs, 2 oz. According to the family’s fundraising page , Amell was separated from his mother right away and was sent to a hospital with a higher-level NICU so he could get the care he needed.

However, things quickly went south, as the transfer led to his deteriorating health, including a severe brain bleed and a build-up of fluid on the brain. Amell had surgery just a month […]