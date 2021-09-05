Image Credit: screenshot/ABC RINO Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) poured cold water on the future of the new Texas law that bans abortions upon detection of a fetal heartbeat, claiming the Supreme Court will soon strike down the bill.

In ABC News’s This Week on Sunday, host George Stephanopoulos asked Cassidy what he thought of the “underlying substance” of Senate Bill 8. “I think the Supreme Court will swat it away once it comes to them in an appropriate manner,” Cassidy said. “If it is as terrible as people say it is, it will be destroyed by the Supreme Court.” […]