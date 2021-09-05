Image Credit: screenshot/ABC RINO Senator Bill Cassidy (R-La.) poured cold water on the future of the new Texas law that bans abortions upon detection of a fetal heartbeat, claiming the Supreme Court will soon strike down the bill.
In ABC News’s This Week on Sunday, host George Stephanopoulos asked Cassidy what he thought of the “underlying substance” of Senate Bill 8. “I think the Supreme Court will swat it away once it comes to them in an appropriate manner,” Cassidy said. “If it is as terrible as people say it is, it will be destroyed by the Supreme Court.” […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.infowars.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker