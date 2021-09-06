Source: AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Over the weekend, women bravely marched in Afghanistan, as reported on by the Associated Press, which also provided updates.

As Kathy Gannon reported on Friday: KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A small group of Afghan women protested near the presidential palace in Kabul on Friday, demanding equal rights from the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new rulers work on forming a government and seeking international recognition…The protest in Kabul was the second women’s protest in as many days, with the other held in the western city of Herat. Around 20 women with microphones gathered under the watchful eyes […]