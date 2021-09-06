Photo (left): Graeme Jennings/Washington Examiner/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Photo (right): BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images A Democrat U.S. Senator said he was “furious” at the Biden administration over the government’s “delay and inaction” over efforts to get stranded Americans out of Afghanistan.

Sen. Dick Blumenthal (D-Conn.) released a statement expressing his frustration and anger on Monday.

“I have been deeply frustrated, even furious, at our government’s delay and inaction,” said Blumenthal, who sits on the Senate Armed Services Committee.”There will be plenty of time to seek accountability for the inexcusable bureaucratic red tape that stranded so many of our Afghan allies. […]