OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Ohio GOP Rep. Jim Jordan says that Joe Biden “has not done one thing right” and that he thinks Biden’s incompetence will cost Democrats next year.

During an interview on FNC’s “FOX News Primetime,” Jordan said Republicans will take back control of the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2022 midterm elections.Guest host Tammy Bruce said, “What is your message to the American people as we deal with the unfolding disaster of the Biden administration?”Jorden said, “Well, yeah, defend anyone who gets attacked. These people running for school board because they […]