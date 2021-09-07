MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Democrat President Joe Biden was screamed at by people in New Jersey as he surveyed storm damage in the area on Tuesday, with some calling on him to resign.

Videos, posted to social media, appeared to show one man yelling at Biden that he left Americans behind, a reference to the Biden administration failing to get out all U.S. citizens from Afghanistan before the U.S. Military pulled out of the country last week. New Jerseyans call out Biden: “You leave Americans behind!” pic.twitter.com/m5hfrlly5z

— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 7, 2021 Another video showed someone yelling […]