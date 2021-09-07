WikiImages / Pixabay I’ve been told that violence never solves anything. I’m sure the survivors of the Holocaust might disagree, as would any former slave in the United States, but I understand the sentiment. The idea is that trying to solve your problems with violence isn’t really going to solve those problems.

The problem is, violent crime is exploding everywhere, and from what I can gather, a lot of it is gang-related.

Gangs generally don’t declare war for the same reasons nations do. Instead, they generally start shooting at each other because someone “dissed” someone else.See, what people don’t get is […]