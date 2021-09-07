Joe Biden delivered an unhinged speech on climate change in Queens, New York on Tuesday.

Flanked by Senator Schumer and Governor Hochul, Biden rambled on about the $3.5 trillion ‘green new deal’ bill disguised as an ‘infrastructure’ measure making its way through Congress. Biden yelled throughout his entire speech and blamed the flooding from Hurricane Ida on climate change.

Apparently we are going to need a time machine because Joe Biden told the Queens crowd: "By 2020 [we're going to] make sure all of our electricity is zero emissions" as he sold his Communist 'green new deal' pile of garbage.