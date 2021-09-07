Joe Biden delivered an unhinged speech on climate change in Queens, New York on Tuesday.
Flanked by Senator Schumer and Governor Hochul, Biden rambled on about the $3.5 trillion ‘green new deal’ bill disguised as an ‘infrastructure’ measure making its way through Congress. Biden yelled throughout his entire speech and blamed the flooding from Hurricane Ida on climate change.
Apparently we are going to need a time machine because Joe Biden told the Queens crowd: “By 2020 [we’re going to] make sure all of our electricity is zero emissions” as he sold his Communist ‘green new deal’ pile of garbage. TRENDING: […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker