Elie Mystal, Editor-At-Large, The Nation As the war in Afghanistan comes to a close, warmongering leftists have a new target, Texas .

In a recent appearance on MSNBC, far-left editor-at-large of The Nation, Elie Mystal, showed his side’s true colors as seemingly advocated for a full federal invasion of the Great State of Texas. In his interview as a guest, Mystal begs President Biden and Democrats use government power to send trucks full of abortionists to the Lone Star State guised as Federal Law Enforcement Officers by “federalizing the doctor force”. What does that mean exactly?

“You Deputize Doctors! You federalize […]