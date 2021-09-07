President Joe Biden’s vow to Americans left behind in Afghanistan — “We will get you home” — rings hollow to the family of Lombard resident Mark Frerichs.
The 59-year-old civilian contractor and Navy veteran was abducted by Taliban-linked militants in late January of last year.
While little is known about the circumstances of his abduction, U.S. officials said they believed he was kidnapped by members of the Haqqani network, a militant group aligned with the Taliban in Afghanistan and believed to be responsible for some of the highest-profile terrorist attacks of the war. The group was designated a terrorist organization by […]
