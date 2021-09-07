Joe Biden continues to make bizarre remarks to children that many Americans would consider to be creepy, given the president’s extensive history. On Tuesday, the nominal president made such a shout-out to a seven-year-old boy bearing a homemade American flag. Watch: “But in the meantime, we’re going to save a whole hell of a lot of people’s lives and we’re going to save a whole hell of a lot of money,| Biden claimed without spontaneously bursting into flames. “God bless you all. Let’s get this done.”

“Mr. President, look at that nice kid with the American flag,” Chucky Schumer said. […]