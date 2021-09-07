Joe Biden continues to make bizarre remarks to children that many Americans would consider to be creepy, given the president’s extensive history. On Tuesday, the nominal president made such a shout-out to a seven-year-old boy bearing a homemade American flag. Watch: “But in the meantime, we’re going to save a whole hell of a lot of people’s lives and we’re going to save a whole hell of a lot of money,| Biden claimed without spontaneously bursting into flames. “God bless you all. Let’s get this done.”
“Mr. President, look at that nice kid with the American flag,” Chucky Schumer said. […]
Read the rest of this story here: beckernews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker