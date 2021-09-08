At midnight on Wednesday, a Texas law went into effect that effectively bans most abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

While pro-abortion pundits hysterically cried that this was an “ attack on women’s rights ,” abortionists in the Lone Star State were scrambling to perform the procedure on babies with heartbeats for as long as it was still legal.

That is, medical professionals rushed to murder as many unborn babies as they possibly could before the law that protected many of them went into effect .Whole Women’s Health in Fort Worth was the site of this sickening murder spree […]