The National Football League kicks off its 2021 season Thursday night when the Dallas Cowboys visit the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who grew up in nearby Dunedin, is a “damn proud” Buccaneers’ fan and is predicting the Tom Brady-led defending champs will be even better this year.

“I would not bet against them this year. They are going to be tough to beat,” he said Monday in Lakeland.It’s also tough to understand the league’s COVID-19 protocols, the governor said, especially since they mandate a team must forfeit if a game […]