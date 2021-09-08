Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem issued an executive order Tuesday preventing telemedicine abortions in the state, instead requiring that the medication be picked up in-person from a physician.

Through her executive order , Noem is requiring that abortion-inducing medications such as mifepristone can only be provided to a woman by a physician licensed in South Dakota after an in-person examination. Her order also states that data on the number of chemical abortions performed, any complications and information on whether the woman was “coerced or sex trafficked and forced to take the pills,” will also be […]