Image Source: “What is going on in Riverside County” Facebook group via the Riverside Police Dept. Facebook page Police said that they were looking for individuals who destroyed flags that were set up in a memorial honoring the 13 service members killed in a terrorist bombing in Afghanistan.

The Riverside Police Department in southern California published photographs of the vandalized flags on their Facebook page.

Police said that they were informed about the vandalism to the memorial by members of a Facebook news group.The photographs show the vandalized flags that were hung to honor eleven Marines, one Navy sailor, and one […]