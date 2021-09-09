AP Photo/Andrew Harnik One of the things that has been concerning about the way that the Biden team conducted evacuations from Afghanistan is who they actually got out when they were supposed to be evacuating Americans, SIV holders, and other Afghans who helped the United States during the war who were now at risk of being killed by the Taliban.
The Biden team has yet to provide any kind of a breakdown beyond the number of Americans, approximately 6,000, among the 124,000 people they got out. There’s been no breakdown of the number of SIVs, those who helped the U.S., […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker