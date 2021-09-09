AP Photo/Andrew Harnik One of the things that has been concerning about the way that the Biden team conducted evacuations from Afghanistan is who they actually got out when they were supposed to be evacuating Americans, SIV holders, and other Afghans who helped the United States during the war who were now at risk of being killed by the Taliban.

The Biden team has yet to provide any kind of a breakdown beyond the number of Americans, approximately 6,000, among the 124,000 people they got out. There’s been no breakdown of the number of SIVs, those who helped the U.S., […]