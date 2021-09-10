Image via YouTube Democrats believe that experts whom you have no confidence in should rule you, and that the government is responsible for you from the cradle to the grave. Because of this decidedly paternalistic view, President Joe Biden made good on his promise to unveil a new plan to get COVID-19 under control. He opened his speech today by expressing confidence that we could “turn the tide” on COVID-19. According to CDC data , we already have. Cases and deaths are declining: Image via CDC COVID Data Tracker Image via CDC COVID Data Tracker Of course, this is […]

Read the rest of this story here: pjmedia.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker