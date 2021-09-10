At the White House today, Kamala Harris celebrated abortions with an abortionist who killed so many babies in a short amount of time that America’s worst serial killers would blush.
Harris met with abortionists from across the country but also met with the abortionist at the abortion center in Texas that bragged about killing 67 babies in 17 hours.
Harris’s guests included Bhavik Kumar, a Planned Parenthood abortionist in Houston, Texas. The liberal media has portrayed Kumar as a hero for doing 67 abortions in one day on Aug. 31 — a record for him – before the new Texas heartbeat […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker