Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing al-Qaida head Osama bin Laden, teased a possible run for political office in a Wednesday tweet.

“Our great nation needs real leaders. I might get back in the fight,” he wrote. Our great nation needs real leaders. I might get back in the fight. Thoughts? — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) September 9, 2021 O’Neill, now a motivational speaker and Fox News contributor, has been highly critical of President Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that left 13 American service members dead and an unspecified number of Americans and Afghan allies stranded […]