AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane North Carolina almost killed a Jim Crow-era gun control law. The legislature passed it. It was Governor Roy Cooper who vetoed the bill.
Granted, that’s not shocking coming from a Democrat, but it still happened.
Now, it seems that some in the legislature have forgotten their largely Republican colleagues passed a pro-gun bill and are hoping to go in another direction. That’s right. They’re hoping to pass anti-Second Amendment legislation . Following recent shootings and other gun-related incidents at North Carolina schools, Democrats said Thursday they will file petitions next week to try to bring two bills […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker