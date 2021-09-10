AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane North Carolina almost killed a Jim Crow-era gun control law. The legislature passed it. It was Governor Roy Cooper who vetoed the bill.

Granted, that’s not shocking coming from a Democrat, but it still happened.

Now, it seems that some in the legislature have forgotten their largely Republican colleagues passed a pro-gun bill and are hoping to go in another direction. That’s right. They’re hoping to pass anti-Second Amendment legislation . Following recent shootings and other gun-related incidents at North Carolina schools, Democrats said Thursday they will file petitions next week to try to bring two bills […]