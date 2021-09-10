The Republican congressman who organized a private mission to rescue a Texas mom and her kids from Afghanistan accused the State Department of lying and criticized the media for distorting the facts of his efforts in an interview.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) was interviewed by BlazeTV host Glenn Beck on Friday, when he accused the State Department of obstructing his efforts to rescue four U.S. citizens who were left behind in Afghanistan after President Joe Biden completed the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.

Several news outlets reported earlier this week that Mullin went “missing” in Afghanistan after Biden administration […]