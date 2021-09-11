A group of Afghans are seen boarding a shuttle bus at the Kabul airport on Friday. (Aamir Qureshi – AFP / Getty Images) Some 44 Afghan refugees who were brought to the U.S. were flagged as potential national security threats in the last two weeks, The Washington Post reported on Friday.

Over 60,000 Afghans have been evacuated to the U.S. and around 13 of them are waiting to go through additional counterterrorism screening measures in Customs and Border Protection custody, according to the Post .

Fifteen were transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody and returned to processing stations in Europe […]