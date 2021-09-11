I was 27 on September 11, 2001 and filled with all of the sense of invincibility that comes with being 27. I was driving back to my townhouse in Alexandria, Virginia coming from Frederick, Maryland.

It was a stunningly beautiful morning and I had the windows down and sunroof open listening to whatever was in my CD player (most likely Bowie at that time). I pulled over at a gas station in Maryland to use the bathroom and as I walked out of the convenient store I saw the cashier glued to a small TV and I heard Tom Brokaw’s […]