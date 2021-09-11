Screenshot OPINION: This article contains commentary which reflects the author’s opinion

Donald Trump came out with one of his strongest statements yet, tearing a strip off of Joe Biden and his administration on the 20 th anniversary of the 9/11/2001 terrorist attacks.

And in doing so he offered the strongest hint he ever has at him campaigning again for President of the United States in 2024.“For the great people of our country this is a very sad day,” he said to start the video. “September 11 represents great sorrow for our country.”“Many things were displayed that day, including, most importantly, the […]