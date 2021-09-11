On Wednesday, a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit lifted the injunction that was placed on several of Indiana’s abortion laws last month. The ruling means that the state can temporarily continue to enforce five abortion laws that were struck down by a U.S. District Judge while the state appeals the lower court’s ruling.

Thanks to the ruling this week, the state can continue to uphold the following abortion restrictions: A requirement that all second-trimester surgical abortions occur in surgical centers or hospitals

A requirement that women must receive the abortion pill during an in-person visit with a […]