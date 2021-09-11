AP Photo/Evan Vucci Last week, the federal government at the command of Joe Biden initiated the worst abuse of power from the American executive in modern history. In an angry, incoherent speech, the president pledged to use OSHA to force a vaccine mandate on private, American businesses .

The enforcement mechanism? $14,000 fines per instance, per week, if an employee either isn’t vaccinated or doesn’t test negative. That’s enough to effectively bankrupt most mid-sized businesses, if they are out of compliance with even a few workers.

Given that extensive overreach, many on the right immediately spoke out. After all, this is […]