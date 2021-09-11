President Joe Biden appeared to suddenly wander off during an event with First Lady Jill Biden at a D.C. area school on Friday.

During Jill Biden’s speech at Brookland Middle School, Joe left right in the middle of her addressing guests in the audience. Watch: Jill Biden appears to abruptly look back at Joe and then gave an awkward hand raise. It’s hard to tell if this means he was dismissed or if he mistook it as her waving goodbye. In any event, Biden’s departure was extremely awkward, to say the least.

This isn’t the first time recently that Joe Biden […]