Several states legalized abortion prior to the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision in 1973. New York was one of those states, legalizing abortion in 1970. A 1972 pro-life book documented cases in which babies were born alive during abortions in New York and elsewhere. Most of these live births happened as a result of saline and prostaglandin abortions.

Saline abortions are carried out by injecting a caustic saline solution into a woman’s uterus. The saline solution burns the skin and lungs of the child, slowly poisoning him or her. Then the woman goes through labor to deliver a dead […]