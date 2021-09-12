While all lives saved are a victory, the situation in Afghanistan with athletes exemplifies America’s culture of athlete supremacy. One of the greatest seasons for Americans is the transition from August to September. This year, the high of being the clear victor of the 2021 Olympics is still fresh and we’re channeling it straight into the start of football season.
As the chaos in Afghanistan unfolded in recent weeks, there was a rush to prioritize the escape of athletes stuck in the country. This impulse is understandable but telling.
More than 4,200 people agreed with Alex Morgan when she tweeted a […]
Read the rest of this story here: thefederalist.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker