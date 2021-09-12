While all lives saved are a victory, the situation in Afghanistan with athletes exemplifies America’s culture of athlete supremacy. One of the greatest seasons for Americans is the transition from August to September. This year, the high of being the clear victor of the 2021 Olympics is still fresh and we’re channeling it straight into the start of football season.

As the chaos in Afghanistan unfolded in recent weeks, there was a rush to prioritize the escape of athletes stuck in the country. This impulse is understandable but telling.

More than 4,200 people agreed with Alex Morgan when she tweeted a […]