With establishment media neglecting to cover the porous US southern border in favor of Afghanistan war advocacy, Joe Biden’s administration stands a strong chance of setting the all-time record for illegal entry in a fiscal year.

Apprehensions at the southern border are strong indicators of overall levels of illegal immigration, which are difficult to precisely estimate. DHS tallies encounters, events in which illegal crossers are apprehended by law enforcement- increasingly to be released into the public after initial processing.

The level of encounters in July were the highest in 21 years, with 212,672 illegal aliens caught at the border. August’s encounters […]