( Natural News ) For lying under oath about funding illegal gain-of-function coronavirus research in China, Tony Fauci faces calls to resign from his decades-long tenure as a federal government employee.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) says that Fauci needs to immediately walk away in disgrace, as well as “face a congressional inquiry” over his direct involvement in funneling American taxpayer dollars to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) to develop coronavirus bioweapons.

“Anthony Fauci has repeatedly and deliberately misled Congress and the American people,” Hawley says. “Resign. And face a congressional inquiry.”Hawley’s statements come on the heels of a […]