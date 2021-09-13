Joe Biden departed Idaho and traveled to California on Monday as part of his tour to the western part of the US to survey wildfire damage.
Earlier Monday Trump supporters in Idaho welcomed Dementia Joe with “F*ck Biden” signs . Joe Biden got the same “F*ck Biden!” welcome wagon in Southern California Monday evening.
Trump supporters carrying “F*ck Biden” signs lined up out outside of Long Beach City College where Biden will be campaigning with Governor Gavin Newsom on the eve of the recall election. TRENDING: According to VAERS Website: There Were 3,296 COVID Vaccine Deaths in US Since July 24 […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
Recall Newsom group gathering at where Biden is scheduled to speak this evening in Long Beach pic.twitter.com/FScDFFOJyW
— Notorious TDB (@TinaDesireeBerg) September 13, 2021
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker