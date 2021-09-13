Joe Biden departed Idaho and traveled to California on Monday as part of his tour to the western part of the US to survey wildfire damage.

Earlier Monday Trump supporters in Idaho welcomed Dementia Joe with “F*ck Biden” signs . Joe Biden got the same “F*ck Biden!” welcome wagon in Southern California Monday evening.

Trump supporters carrying "F*ck Biden" signs lined up out outside of Long Beach City College where Biden will be campaigning with Governor Gavin Newsom on the eve of the recall election.