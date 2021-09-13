A trade group that represents the U.S. packaged goods industry said that businesses have a number of key questions following President Joe Biden ’s announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates and need answers immediately.

Article by Jack Phillips from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times .

The Consumer Brands Association, whose members include companies such as Coca-Cola, General Mills, and Kellogg’s, issued a letter to the Biden administration asking for immediate details about the president’s plan, which will require companies with 100 or more employees to impose weekly testing or require employers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Since Biden’s announcement […]