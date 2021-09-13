A trade group that represents the U.S. packaged goods industry said that businesses have a number of key questions following President Joe Biden ’s announced COVID-19 vaccine mandates and need answers immediately.
Article by Jack Phillips from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times .
The Consumer Brands Association, whose members include companies such as Coca-Cola, General Mills, and Kellogg’s, issued a letter to the Biden administration asking for immediate details about the president’s plan, which will require companies with 100 or more employees to impose weekly testing or require employers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.Since Biden’s announcement […]
Read the rest of this story here: americanconservativemovement.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker