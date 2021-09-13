The following is a transcript of my radar from Monday’s edition of “Rising” on Hill TV.
Populists on the left and right find common ground on many issues, economic and cultural. Abortion is not one of those issues. But opponents of the powerful political and media establishment should care about elite distortion of the debate.
There’s a serious discussion on the right about the legal and practical wisdom of Texas’s new abortion law. Every honest person left and right can at least agree it’s a dramatic piece of legislation with high-stakes consequences. Depending on your perspective that’s either tragic or […]
Read the rest of this story here: thefederalist.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker