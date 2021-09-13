The following is a transcript of my radar from Monday’s edition of “Rising” on Hill TV.

Populists on the left and right find common ground on many issues, economic and cultural. Abortion is not one of those issues. But opponents of the powerful political and media establishment should care about elite distortion of the debate.

There’s a serious discussion on the right about the legal and practical wisdom of Texas’s new abortion law. Every honest person left and right can at least agree it’s a dramatic piece of legislation with high-stakes consequences. Depending on your perspective that’s either tragic or […]