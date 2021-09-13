Tiny baby Lucas was born 16 weeks premature and weighed 1lb 6oz – roughly the same weight as a loaf of bread.
Lucas’s parents, Allan and Laura, from Skipton found out about him 22 weeks into the pregnancy.
When Lucas was born prematurely at 24 weeks, on 24 June 2021, the challenges he would face were evident.“We have had six blood transfusions and an infection along the way”, said Laura.“It’s safe to say we have had our ups and downs. But Lucas is an absolute fighter and is getting stronger and bigger every day.”After he was born, Lucas was taken straight […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker