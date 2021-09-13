Tiny baby Lucas was born 16 weeks premature and weighed 1lb 6oz – roughly the same weight as a loaf of bread.

Lucas’s parents, Allan and Laura, from Skipton found out about him 22 weeks into the pregnancy.

When Lucas was born prematurely at 24 weeks, on 24 June 2021, the challenges he would face were evident.“We have had six blood transfusions and an infection along the way”, said Laura.“It’s safe to say we have had our ups and downs. But Lucas is an absolute fighter and is getting stronger and bigger every day.”After he was born, Lucas was taken straight […]