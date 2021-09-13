Congressman Joe Morelle represents New York’s 25th Congressional District, which includes almost the entirety of Monroe County. (https://morelle.house.gov/about) New York Rep. Joe Morelle (D-N.Y.) announced on Sept. 12 that he has tested positive for COVID-19 , the illness caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus .

In a statement, the Democrat said he has been experiencing mild symptoms of the disease and stressed that having the vaccination against the virus prevented him from having a severe infection.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have followed all guidance from the Center for Disease Control & my […]