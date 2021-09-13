At first glance, it was just one more snippet of the social justice shenanigans that have become a hallmark of the National Football League.

But the photos tweeted by Pittsburgh Steelers chaplain Kent Chevalier show members of the Steelers and Buffalo Bills in a midfield prayer circle. Pittsburgh won Sunday’s game 23-16.

Chevalier, however, tweeted that there is a lot more than the score that matters.“If you do it God’s way, then you’ll be successful no matter the outcome. Success is not always based on the physical OUTCOME. Success is always based on spiritual OBEDIENCE. Success = Obedience,” he tweeted. If […]