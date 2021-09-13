Four pro-life students are fighting in court against their Catholic university, saying its COVID-19 vaccine mandate violates their religious and moral beliefs.
The Omaha World-Herald reports the students object to the mandate because of the connections between the vaccines and aborted babies. They filed a lawsuit against Creighton University in Nebraska after they said their school refused to consider religious exemptions to the vaccine.
Creighton University, which says it is “committed to Jesuit, Catholic values and traditions,” required all of its students to provide proof of vaccination by Sept. 7 in order to attend classes and other events on campus, […]
