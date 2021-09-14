The Democrats repeatedly have claimed to be the party of “science” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that has injured millions of Americans and killed hundreds of thousands on Joe Biden’s watch.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

Their statements say wear masks, because of “science,” or don’t wear masks, because of “science.” They say get the vaccinations, which are experimental and suspect in their ability to battle the latest variant of coronavirus, because of “science.”

COVID hasn’t been the only subject, either for the “science” claim. Climate change is “science,” transgender is “science,” illegal aliens are “science,” and more. But now Kamala Harris has taken her party’s dedication to “science” completely off the rails.

By insisting that to end the pandemic, the vaccinated must be “protected.”

By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 12, 2021

Commentary writer Kaylee McGhee White at the Washington Examiner took the blunt route to reach her point.

“To justify his sweeping and constitutionally dubious employer vaccine mandate, President Joe Biden is claiming his order is necessary to ‘protect the vaccinated.’ If that’s the case, what’s the point of vaccination in the first place?”

She explained, “The coronavirus vaccines are supposed to protect people from serious illness and death, and thus far, they have been highly effective at doing just that. Multiple studies have also shown that they protect recipients from the virus’s mutations, including the delta variant. In other words, vaccinated adults no longer need to fear COVID-19. They are more likely to die from a car crash or a bee sting or a dog attack than from COVID-19.”

But, she said, Biden still wants them to believe they’re at risk.

“We cannot allow [the unvaccinated] to stand in the way of protecting the large majority of Americans who have done their part and want to get back to life as normal,” he said last week. “This is not about freedom or personal choice. It’s about protecting yourself and those around you — the people you work with, the people you care about, the people you love. … The bottom line: We’re going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers.”

Then came Harris’ statement, over the weekend.

The editorial pointed out: “Why do the vaccinated still need protection? Either the vaccines work, or they don’t. Right now, it seems like Biden and Harris believe they don’t.”

A commentary at Twitchy said, “Harris’ tweet literally makes zero sense from a scientific perspective. Nothing the Biden administration has done makes any sense from a scientific perspective.”

Any number of commenters online noted the message, and its inconsistency.

If the vaccine isn't protecting people, why would anyone get it? And why are you mandating something you admit doesn't work? https://t.co/jgVO1pzYym — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) September 13, 2021

“Protecting the vaccinated”? You are outright denying the efficacy of the jab. What are we doing? — Mason Dillinger (@influence314) September 12, 2021

They have to know about absurd this sounds. https://t.co/pyOTxou33c — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) September 13, 2021

Said Twitchy, “Sometimes it’s difficult to tell, honestly. There are two possible explanations for a tweet like Kamala Harris’: either she legitimately doesn’t understand how vaccines work and doesn’t understand how science in general works, or she’s counting on the public’s ignorance in order to justify authoritarian power grabs. Neither scenario is not incredibly disturbing.”

Fox News explained, “There has been widespread confusion over vaccine rhetoric from the Biden administration, as a push to protect the vaccinated has become a common talking point, despite the vaccines already providing strong protection for those who’ve gotten them.”

Former Trump staff member Kyle Hooten openly wondered, “Why do you need to protect the vaccinated? Doesn’t the vax do that?”

Michael Lee noted, “Protecting the vaccinated. Maybe I’m crazy, but hear me out. Isn’t that what the vaccine is supposed to do?”

Joseph Flynn added, “Why do we need to protect the vaccinated if the vaccine works? These people don’t even try to make sense.”

